Police seek public’s help in identifying masked suspect in south Charlotte Walmart shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred Monday at a local Walmart.

The shooting broke out around 7:23 p.m. Monday, March 8, at the Walmart located at 8180 South Tryon Street in south Charlotte.

Photo: Suspect sought in connection to Walmart shooting, CMPD

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene Monday night, evidence of a shooting was found inside the store. There was no further evidence that anyone was injured from the shooting and the building was completely cleared out following the incident, police said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Anyone who can identify the person in the photo released on Tuesday or has any further information on this incident is asked to call 9-1-1 or can leave information anonymously with Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

More details will be provided when available.