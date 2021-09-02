Police: Missing 8-year-old south Charlotte girl found safe, reunited with family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The search for a missing 8-year-old south Charlotte girl is over after the child was found safe Thursday afternoon. Shakiah Bohanan has been reunited with her family, police said. CMPD wants to thank everyone for their help and assistance.

9/2/21: Detectives are asking for help finding an 8-year-old girl last seen leaving her home in south Charlotte Thursday morning, according to CMPD.

Police said Shakiah Bohanan voluntarily left her home on Lakemist Drive around 10 a.m. on September 2.

She was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, navy blue pants and blue shoes. Authorities said Bohanan has blue beads in her hair and was in possession of a pink and purple bookbag with a lunch box.

More Charlotte Fire Fighters have joined the search for a missing 8 year old girl who last seen earlier this morning off Lakemist Dr. pic.twitter.com/UNfG8C6G1F — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) September 2, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.