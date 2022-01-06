Police search for missing Charlotte man with cognitive impairment last seen leaving caregiver’s home on New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 22-year-old man who was last seen on New Year’s Day.

Devin Backstrom is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and other medical concerns, police said. He was last seen leaving his caregiver’s home in the 400 block of Long Creek Parkway in Charlotte on Jan. 1, 2022.

Backstrom is described as a Black male, 5’11” tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about Backstrom’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

