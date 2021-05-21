Police search for missing 80-year-old Charlotte man

Russel Frazier (courtesy of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are asking for help finding a missing 80-year-old man last seen Thursday afternoon in a south Charlotte neighborhood.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Russel Frazier left his home in the Village Brook Drive area around 6 p.m. Thursday, telling his daughter that he was going to purchase lottery tickets.

Officials said Frazier suffers from cognitive issues.

Frazier is 80-years-old, 5’3” tall, weighs 130 pounds and is bald.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a gray camo long sleeve shirt, a black hat, glasses, a Timex watch and white sneakers.

Anyone who may have seen Russel Frazier is asked to call 911.