Police: Search continues for Concord woman who has been missing for more than 5 months

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Concord Police Department is continuing to search for a 27-year-old woman who has been missing for more than five months.

Jordan Elaine Smith was reported missing by her mother, Tracie Barbee, of Concord, on June 6, 2021 to the Kannapolis Police Department. However, the missing persons investigation was later turned over to Concord.

Tracie Barbee reported to police that she last saw her daughter, Jordan, on April 18, 2021. She said her daughter was known to frequent different homes in Kannapolis.

Since the beginning of this investigation, Concord Police said their detectives have investigated leads in Concord, Kannapolis, Salisbury, and Charlotte. CPD said detectives have identified and interviewed more than 40 people in hopes of developing more information as to Jordan’s whereabouts.

Concord Police said they have continued to accept and follow up on new information in this case as recently as Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

Jordan is described as a white woman, 5’6″ tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She has several tattoos including a cheetah print on her right shoulder and arm, the name “Kohyn” on her chest, and the word “Sterling” on the back of her neck.

Concord Police said Jordan has been entered as missing through the National Crime Information Center and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons databases. Anyone with information that may lead to the location of Jordan Smith is asked to call police at 704-920-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.