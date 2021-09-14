Police on standby for January 6 justice rally planned for Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Some question if the event planned for D.C. and other local events throughout the country will spiral out of control like the rally did on January 6, 2021.

Organizers here in Charlotte claim it’ll be safe. In the meantime, though, police are on standby.

Most would describe January 6 as a dark day in U.S. history. The Capitol attack resulted in five deaths and more than 100 injured.

Erin LeCroy saw things differently.

“I saw a mostly peaceful crowd gathered across D.C. in support of exercising their first amendment right to free speech,” said LeCroy.

LeCroy is the state volunteer coordinator for Look Ahead America.

The organization, started by former President Trump staffer Matt Braynard is holding ‘Justice for J6’ rallies at state capitols and other cities around the country. One will take place in the Queen City.

“This is a gigantic drag net. It seems to be politically motivated. They’re just arresting people who were non-violent. Most of these people were non-violent,” said LeCroy.

The plan, organizers say, is to peacefully protest against the treatment of those arrested for their involvement that day. They claim they’re political prisoners who have been targeted by the Department of Justice and the FBI.

“We’re not the boogeyman. We’re not scary. We just think these fellow Americans should have a voice,” said LeCroy.

Those charged in connection to the insurrection include Cherryville man Grayson Sherill, Bradley Bennett from Randolph County, Elias Irizarry of Rock Hill, and Elliott Bishai of Fort Mill.

All are accused of breaking federal laws on Capitol grounds. Saturday’s rally will take place at the U.S. Courthouse on West Trade Street.

“It’s a picket, really… It’s just a few of us,” said LeCroy.

Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police said it can’t discuss specific means and methods of crowd management, but added the department is aware of the event and will commit the appropriate resources should they become necessary.

There have not been any picketing notifications or noise permits filed at this location on that date. CMPD will commit appropriate staffing and resources to manage any future protests. Please also note that the location you inquired about is federal property. While we can’t discuss specific means and methods, CMPD is aware of the event and will commit the appropriate resources should they become necessary. Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department

Huntersville resident Bradley Bennett, accused of storming the Capitol, is now free to roam around without his ankle monitor. He received felony charges stemming from the Capitol riots. Despite the FBI accusing Bennett of evading arrest for 20 days, a federal judge granted Bennett’s request to remove his ankle monitor.