26-year-old found dead in SW CLT homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A homicide investigation was underway in southwest Charlotte on Friday night, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

Officers responded to the 8000 block of Riverbirch Drive at 2:21 p.m. on Friday for an assault call.



Upon arrival, they found a male victim, later identified as Divante Brown, 26, with apparent trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. The DA’s office and Crime Stoppers were among the other departments that responded to the scene.

Detectives were on scene collecting evidence and Charlotte Fire also responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

There is no mention of an arrest at this time and no additional information has been released at this time. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective C. Sinnott, the lead detective assigned to this case, or another homicide unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.