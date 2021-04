MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mount Holly Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman’s body was found.

Police say the remains were found in a tent in a wooded area off of Mountain Island Road near Pat Nixon Circle.

A person walking in the area found the victim and notified police.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The victim is not being identified pending notification of next of kin.