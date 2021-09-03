Police: Child injured after struck by bus in Huntersville; father says ‘people don’t pay attention’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 8-year-old girl has been transported to the hospital after she was struck by a bus Friday morning in Huntersville, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

The accident happened Friday. Sept. 3, along Beatties Ford Road, just south of Bud Henderson Road.

Huntersville Police said the child was struck by a bus at the intersection and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The father of the girl told FOX 46 that the family has complained about this intersection multiple times before and that drivers reportedly ‘just don’t pay attention to the crosswalk.’

This case remains open and ongoing.