Police aware of threats against Charlotte-area high schools, extra officers in place

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Law enforcement officials said Thursday they are aware of threats made against several Charlotte-area high schools and have extra officers in place.

“We are aware of the threats that were made to two of our high schools in town, Hopewell and North Mecklenburg,” said a statement from the Huntersville Police Department.

Huntersville Police said extra officers have been at the schools all week and will continue to be there until there is no longer a threat.

***ALERT*** We are aware of the threats that were made to two of our high schools in town, Hopewell and North Mecklenburg. We have had extra officers at the schools all week and will continue to have them there until there is no longer a threat. #Alert #HuntersvillePD — Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) September 9, 2021

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it continues to monitor and evaluate messages on social media including those that involve school safety.

“We are aware of some messages on social media regarding recent shootings and homicides that have happened in our community,” CMPD said. “We continue to assess the situation, work with our school research officers and will allocate our resources as necessary to facilitate a safe learning environment for students in our jurisdiction.”

The threats come after teenagers from high schools in the area were tied to a shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy at his home in northwest Charlotte Tuesday night and the shooting death of a 16-year-old on Trinity Road last weekend.

CMPD detectives said the suspects were students with ties Hopewell, North Mecklenburg, and Chambers high schools.

Captain McNelly said police believe the shootings are also tied to several other houses shot into this week.

Authorities said violence among high school students can stem from simple disputes. They can develop dispute gangs which could turn violent.

Police told parents to speak to their teens to see if they have heard anything and to check if they were at home last night. They also encouraged parents to look through their teenagers’ rooms and phones for information.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-432-TIPS to speak with a detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.