Police ask for public’s help identifying truck connected to shooting that seriously injured Gastonia man

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck connected to a shooting that seriously injured a 22-year-old man.

Brandon Bumgardner, 22, was dropped off at CaroMont Regional Medical Center at 6:06 a.m. Friday, April 30, with a gunshot wound, and transferred to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A white truck dropped off the victim at the hospital in Gastonia and Gastonia Police want to talk with anyone who can provide information about the truck driver or the shooting.

Anyone with information to help solve this crime is asked to call Detective M.B. Watts at 704-866-6885 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

Crime Stoppers pays cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.