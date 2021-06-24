Police ask for help in 20-year-old cold case of missing Gastonia woman

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a 20-year-old missing person case.

Lillian Lawren Nance, 32, was last seen by her mother, Everlence Nance, in June 2001 on Sunshine Avenue, police said. She was officially reported missing that August.

Police said the last time anyone saw Lillian was on July 2, 2001, and she has not contacted family members since June 2001.

Lillian Nance is described as a Black female, 5’5″ tall, weighing 130-150 pounds. When her family last saw her, she was wearing a flower print shirt and blue jean shorts, police said.

Anyone with new information on this case is asked to call Det. Lopera at 704-866-6939.