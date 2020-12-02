Police arrest suspect wanted for ‘violent offense’ following a pursuit in NW Charlotte

Photo: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they have arrested a suspect wanted for a ‘violent offense’ Wednesday following a pursuit in northwest Charlotte.

There is an active investigation happening on Hovis Road and Northern Drive, CMPD said.

“Suspect has been apprehended with assistance from Aviation and K-9 Unit. CMPD will provide further details when available,” CMPD tweeted on Wednesday.

