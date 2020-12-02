CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they have arrested a suspect wanted for a ‘violent offense’ Wednesday following a pursuit in northwest Charlotte.
There is an active investigation happening on Hovis Road and Northern Drive, CMPD said.
“Suspect has been apprehended with assistance from Aviation and K-9 Unit. CMPD will provide further details when available,” CMPD tweeted on Wednesday.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Latest headlines from FOX 46
- People magazine reveals its ‘2020 People of the Year’
- Police arrest suspect wanted for ‘violent offense’ following a pursuit in NW Charlotte
- Boy killed after train hits minivan carrying family waiting to enter Christmas Tree Lane
- White House says FDA commissioner meeting with White House chief of staff is routine
- CDC issues holiday travel guidance: Stay home or get tested twice