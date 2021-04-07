Police and EMS Bomb Squads remove historic explosive found in yard of east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Mecklenburg EMS Bomb Squads partnered to remove a historic explosive found in east Charlotte.
The historic bomb was located in the yard of a local home. CMPD said crews were able to safely remove it and conducted a detonation at a local park nearby.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said there was no threat to the community and the area was deemed safe. If you ever see a suspicious package or item, please report it to law enforcement by calling 911.