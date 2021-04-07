Police and EMS Bomb Squads remove historic explosive found in yard of east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Mecklenburg EMS Bomb Squads partnered to remove a historic explosive found in east Charlotte.

The historic bomb was located in the yard of a local home. CMPD said crews were able to safely remove it and conducted a detonation at a local park nearby.

Today @CMPD and @MecklenburgEMS bomb squads partnered to remove a historic explosive found in the yard of a home in the Eastway Division. They were able to safely remove it and conducted a detonation at a park nearby. #CMPD #CharlotteNC #CltNews pic.twitter.com/9JRs1C538s — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 7, 2021

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said there was no threat to the community and the area was deemed safe. If you ever see a suspicious package or item, please report it to law enforcement by calling 911.