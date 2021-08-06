Police: 22-year-old dies after motorcycle collides with car in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon after detectives said he hit a car that pulled out in front of him in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Providence Road and Raintree Lane around 7:05 p.m. Thursday where they found a Harley Davidson motorcycle involved in a crash with a car.

The owner of the motorcycle, identified as 22-year-old Anthony Toineeta, was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives said their preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the Mazda was making a left turn from Raintree Lane onto northbound Providence Road and pulled out in front of Toineeta, causing the crash.

The driver, a juvenile, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and cited for failure to yield the right of way. Their identity will not be released.

The investigation into the collision remains active. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.