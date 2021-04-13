Police: 2 injured, 2 detained in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were injured and two people are detained following a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, CMPD said.

The shooting occurred at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, along Greymouth Road.

As CMPD officers got to the scene, they located two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. As part of the investigation, officers have detained two people.

Detectives are working to determine their involvement and what charges may be appropriate.