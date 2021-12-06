Police: 1 dead following reported shooting near Lake Norman in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead following reports of an early morning shooting along a busy road near Lake Norman, the Cornelius Police Department said.

The shooting happened early Monday, Dec. 6, along Torrence Chapel Road, police confirmed to FOX 46.

The street reopened just before 8 a.m. Monday. Detectives remain in the area investigating the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing situation.