‘Please help! I have a little brother’: Charlotte girl honored after rescuing brother from apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 11-year-old girl in Charlotte was recognized Wednesday for rescuing her younger brother when they were both trapped in an apartment fire in March.

Tyshala Ni’Anna Wilson was in third grade when she participated in a safety class learning about 911 and hot to escape a house in on fire. Nearly three and a half years later, put what she learned to use when her home caught fire on March, 16, 2021.

Wislon recognized that the apartment was on fire, called 911 and gathered up her younger brother Hampton, taking him to a bedroom that had not been affected by the flames.

Charlotte Fire officials said the 11 year old gave them critical information about their location and closed the door to protect her and her brother from smoke and fire before firefighters arrived.

On Wednesday, Tyshala was recognized as a hero and received various awards for her life-saving actions.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the training that saved Wilson and her brother’s life is provided to all Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools third graders.