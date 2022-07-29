(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There are some things that have always been off of Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood. But, change is happening all over whether you’re looking up or down.

“You can’t stop change, change is going to come,” said Smitty.

From one of his favorite places in Plaza Midwood, Smitty has seen every spot of his neighborhood change. But, the latest change is cause for celebration… kind of.

“It’s a big deal for us,” said Smitty.

Plaza Midwood is one of a handful of neighborhoods that was just awarded a $250,000 grant from the city. It’s federal dollars that are meant to be spent on helping small businesses.

“We need that community support of the small business people here and I’m so happy to hear about the grant,” said Patty McLaughlin Thomas.

But some worry, that it may be too late. So many businesses have left or are leaving.

“I’m cautiously optimistic, I’m really hoping that we maintain some of the small town aspects of this neighborhood. That’s what I loved about it,” said Patty.

Smitty said they’re still in discussions about how to use the grant money. Right now, they’re thinking about creating a non-profit that will bolster small businesses and also connect the community.

“This grant is sort of a jump start to that to be able to put money back into this community and to help some of these small businesses get a stronger foothold so it doesn’t become franchise city,” said Smitty.

He said there’s a vibe in Plaza Midwood. So, even those who move here will join in.

“The main thing that we need to be doing is to make sure that we assimilate them into our community, into the DNA of what’s already going on,” said Smitty.