Pineville apartment fire victims thankful for community support this Thanksgiving

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time to give thanks with family and friends, but for more than 20 people in Pineville, the holiday will be very different this year.

An apartment fire off Plum Creek Lane last Tuesday destroyed 16 units, changing the lives of those who lived there and leaving them with nothing.

“When I walked outside and seen it, reality started to set it. It was – I can’t explain the feeling,” said resident Sarah Setoodeh.

Setoodeh is pregnant, due with her first child in early January. It’s made the situation all the more complicated.

“Being pregnant and emotional and on top of that losing everything that you have, stuff that you can’t replace, it’s been really hard,” she said.

This year, Setoodeh and her boyfriend will spend the holiday in a way they never expected.

“Being in a hotel, it’s not going to be fun,” she said.

Immediately following the fire, groups like Pineville Neighbors Place rallied in support. Executive Director Jane Shutt has been collecting clothing, furniture, and monetary donations.

“We like to help and if there’s ever a time when you need help, it’s in a time like this,” she said.

In the spirit of giving, the Pineville community has shown out in a big way. One local church donated nine Thanksgiving dinners. Another nonprofit has offered to pay December rent for all fire victims, once they get settled into new homes.

“It kind of has given them a little bit of hope back in the middle of what’s a dark situation,” said Shutt.

Small donations from the community have made a big difference too.

“I feel very grateful that people are thinking of us. It’s very overwhelming,” said Setoodeh. “Especially with all the baby stuff. That’s what I’m really thankful for.”

Pineville Neighbors Place is still accepting physical and monetary donations for those affected by the fire. To donate, click here.