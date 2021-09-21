Pianos for Peace inviting people to come and play across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — On rainy, sleepy days, it’s easy to keep your head down. But even on the grayest of days, there are plenty of reasons to look up and listen.

“A piano in public space, I feel like, it almost doesn’t belong,” said Alex Bang, a Queens University student.

In the corner of the cafeteria at Queens University sits a colorful, new piano.

“Music is special,” said Alex. “Whether you’re a little kid getting a lullaby from your parents or 80 years old when listening to your wedding song.”

The piano is there for the skilled and the beginners, inviting everyone to grab a seat and play.

“It kind of brings back a childhood sense in a way, it’s super fun,” said Carsyn Sadler, a freshman at Queens University.

There’s a reason why the piano is there. It’s thanks to a non-profit organization called, ‘Pianos for Peace.’ The organization partnered with Queens to place the pianos around Charlotte through October 4th. There are five pianos in town, two at Queens University, one at Camp North End, the Mint Museum, and the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.

“I find it hard to express myself with words sometimes, especially when I’m talking through something more difficult. Then, music becomes that outlet,” said Alex.

The point of the exhibit is not about the music, but rather the feeling it leaves long after the song is done.

After October 4, the pianos will be donated to public schools and retirement homes.