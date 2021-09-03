PHOTOS: Emergency crews respond to ‘huge explosion’ reported at James Oxygen & Supply in Hickory, 1 person injured

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – At least one person has been rushed to the hospital after a ‘huge explosion’ was reported Friday afternoon in Hickory, prompting a large emergency crew response.

The ‘active fire emergency’ was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, along HWY 321 in Hickory. According to Catawba County EMS, one person was injured during the incident.

According to a witness who works nearby the scene, she heard a huge explosion and the building shook. She then heard three or four more explosions and observed several employees running from the building.

Photo: Catawba County EMS

Photo: Catawba County EMS

















The witness tells FOX 46 she saw huge flames, but the fire is reportedly out now.

FOX 46 Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene now. No word on what caused the fire at this time.

“Avoid the area and give emergency responders room to work,” Catawba County EMS said.