PHOTOS: Emergency crews respond to ‘huge explosion’ reported at James Oxygen & Supply in Hickory, 1 person injured

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – At least one person has been rushed to the hospital after a ‘huge explosion’ was reported Friday afternoon in Hickory, prompting a large emergency crew response.
The ‘active fire emergency’ was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, along HWY 321 in Hickory. According to Catawba County EMS, one person was injured during the incident.
According to a witness who works nearby the scene, she heard a huge explosion and the building shook. She then heard three or four more explosions and observed several employees running from the building.
The witness tells FOX 46 she saw huge flames, but the fire is reportedly out now.
FOX 46 Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene now. No word on what caused the fire at this time.
“Avoid the area and give emergency responders room to work,” Catawba County EMS said.
