Phone charging kiosk developed in Charlotte wins national award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Queen City tech startup is making it easier to charge a cell phone on the go without needing a charging cord.

The company is called BatteryXchange and its charging kiosk just won an award for the “Best Mobile Customer Experience” from a digital consultant company.

The company started 3 years ago as an idea from two North Carolina college students working towards their MBA degree.

Cell phones are convenient until they are low on battery and you’re without a charger.

“I have always been a problem solver and wanting to bring innovative products to the market,” said BatteryXchange co-founder, Desmond Wiggan Jr.

Wiggan and his business partner helped create a phone-charging kiosk, which doesn’t require a charging cord. Everything needed to charge a phone comes within the battery block, including three types of charging cables.

The idea came to life when the business partners were studying abroad and their phones went dead while sightseeing.

“We were kinda scared, so we started to look at each other and say: Why is there not a more convenient way to charge your phone when you are on the go,” said Wiggan.

A few drawings on paper and a mockup helped bring the BatteryXchange kiosk to life, just as the study abroad semester came to an end.

“We didn’t have much. We just used what we had, a couple hundred bucks. We came back to America and just hoped that they would ship it,” said Wiggan.

The parts and pieces were shipped, just as the business partners created an app to help customers locate charging kiosks nearby. There are at least a dozen kiosks already in North Carolina, which is where the business partners got their start.

“You know I live a philosophy, you give more to others than you expect to receive and you will never be without. The more that we give, the more opportunities that will open for us here,” said Wiggan.



The goal is to further expand the kiosks to colleges in the Carolinas as well as up and down the east coast. Winston-Salem State University already has several kiosks on campus.



To learn more about the app and kiosks, click here.