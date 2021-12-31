Person struck by van, killed while crossing Independence Blvd in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person was struck by a van and killed Thursday afternoon while they were trying to cross Independence Boulevard, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian around 5:24 p.m. on Dec. 30 in the 5100 block of East Independence Blvd where they found a person in the roadway suffering from severe injuries near a Chevrolet Express van with front-end damage.

The person, whose name is being withheld pending notification to their family, was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Investigators said the person was attempting to cross East Independence and ran directly into the path of the van traveling east, according to the preliminary investigation.

The 35-year-old driver of the van remained on the scene, police said. Neither impairment nor excessive speed appeared to be contributing factors for the driver, investigators said.

Authorities said toxicology reports are still pending for the pedestrian.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169, extension 3, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.