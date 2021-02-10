‘Person of interest’ in car theft, abduction of 2-year-old girl and dog in South Carolina now in police custody

CAYCE, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A ‘person of interest’ identified in connection to the vehicle theft and abduction of a 2-year-old girl and her dog has been taken into custody, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Authorities arrested Shyheem Malik Phillips without incident.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety said the suspect stole a vehicle and abducted a 2-year-old little girl late Tuesday night from outside of the Quality Inn at 3020 Charleston Highway.

Thankfully, the 2-year-old child and the puppy were both found unharmed inside the vehicle at approximately 12:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10. They were both located near Happytown Road and Fallaw Road in the Gaston area, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding Phillips or the alleged crimes is asked to please contact the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456 or 1-888-CRIME-SC.