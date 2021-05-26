One dead after hit by train near Plaza Midwood neighborhood

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead after they were hit by a train in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said the incident happened near the 900 block of Louise Avenue.

Louise Ave. was closed to traffic while crash detectives investigated but it has since reopened.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn more details about what led to the deadly crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.