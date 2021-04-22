People gather at BLM Mural in Charlotte to reflect on Derek Chauvin trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a guilty verdict on all charges in the Derek Chauvin trial, people gathered in Uptown Charlotte at the Black Lives Matter mural.

Basil Charles said the George Floyd murder came down to him paying at the Cup Foods store with a fake $20 bill.

“For 20 dollars.20 dollars! You know what 20 dollars is? I’m just walking around… it’s nothing,” said Charles.

Charles says nothing was enough for Chauvin to take Floyd’s life.

As Chauvin awaits sentencing, people in Charlotte are asking, “what’s next?”

“We need definitely police reform,” said Charlotte resident Omega Fletcher. “Laws need to be changed and this is a time where we need to put action behind the words, not just say what needs to be changed but it’s time for action.”

Last year when George Floyd was murdered, 16 artists in Charlotte came out to create the BLM mural. It’s fading now, but the memories of George Floyd’s last moments aren’t fading for some.

“I’m angry, I’m angry… I have a son, I stay up late at night and he’s in college and I’m waiting, as a parent, that’s what I go through every night. I can’t talk no more, I’m done,” said Charles.

Derek Chauvin was taken to jail immediately following the verdict.