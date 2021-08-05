MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gun owners in North Carolina say they are sick and tired of waiting and they’re now taking the Mecklenburg County Sheriff to court.

This is the second lawsuit of its kind that has been filed against a sitting sheriff in North Carolina. The first was filed against the sheriff in Wake County.

It all comes down to how long it’s taking for gun buyers to get one of two necessary permits in order to actually buy a handgun.

North Carolina law states that the local sheriff has 14 days to issue a pistol purchase permit, but according to the lawsuit filed on Thursday, it’s actually taking five months or longer.

Part of the problem, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, is there are a record number of people trying to buy handguns right now.

“People are utterly being denied their right to keep and bear arms precisely during the time they needed it the most,” Paul Valone said, with Grass Roots North Carolina.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office would not comment on the lawsuit itself, however, a spokesperson says they’re dealing with an unprecedented number of applications, along with staff shortages.