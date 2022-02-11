Pediatric congenital heart program expanding in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One program, two campuses. The pediatric congenital heart program is expanding in North Carolina.

Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte is teaming up with Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem to form a comprehensive team.

The program will now have a presence in both Charlotte and Winston-Salem to benefit and reach more pediatric heart patients and their families. The new structure will allow expansive and continuous care for heart patients, their families, and their support systems.

“I look forward to what the future holds,” said Brenner Children’s Hospital Pediatric Cardiologist Dr. Derek Williams.

Two operations are coming together to form one large program.

“Our goal is to have the exact same level of care across our entire healthcare system,” said Levine Children’s Hospital Pediatric Cardiologist Dr. Joe Paolillo.

Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte is combining forces with Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem to form a more regional presence and bring forth an even larger heart program.

“Levine has over time developed a similar program and has expanded to do things like pediatric heart transplants,” said Dr. Williams. “Both programs also have adult congenital.”

Now, the two will form one large heart program that will consist of two great campuses.

“We’re just excited we can continue the growth and provide people in this region and hopefully beyond the excellent care they deserve,” said Dr. Williams.

“Bigger programs, if done the right way, do very well and provide better care,” said Dr. Paolillo. “So, as you grow, you get better things.”

This joint venture will allow both locations to grow and continue to offer top care to children outside their immediate geographic areas.

“All medical problems for children’s families are stressful,” said Dr. Paolillo. “And whatever we can do to ease that stress, we’ve done before and will continue to do.”