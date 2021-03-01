Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Matthews, police say

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 44-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Matthews, authorities said.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, along Sam Newell Road near Keziah Road. During the preliminary investigation, officers determined that a man was walking southbound on Sam Newell Road when he was struck by a vehicle also traveling south.

The man, who was identified as Dario Radhames Moran, 44, of Charlotte, was transported to the hospital for treatment, but sadly, later succumbed to his injuries.

“This is still an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Matthews Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit. No charges have been filed in this case,” Matthews Police said.

Sam Newell Road was closed at Keziah Road on Saturday, Feb. 27, between 6:55 a.m. and 10:21 a.m. to ensure that a thorough scene investigation could be conducted, police said.