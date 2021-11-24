Passengers rush to Charlotte-Doulas Airport to catch Thanksgiving flights

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — With Thanksgiving just hours away, Charlotte-Douglas Airport is busy with folks hurrying to get to their families.

Andrew Lehman and his family flew in from Fort Myers, Florida to see his pregnant sister. So far, he says travel has been pretty easy.

“It’s been pretty relaxing. Nothing really happened other than we got from point A to point B,” he said.

Some folks are coming home from their second home.

“Honestly, I’m pretty nervous. I’m excited to be home. It’s been quite a change going into the Naval Academy,” said Midshipmen Harrison Kaplan. He hasn’t been home in six months, so this Thanksgiving means a little more to him.

“Thanksgiving is a big deal and it’s also kind of weird because I feel like I have another family at the Naval Academy. The people I live with I’ve become closer with them than I thought I could be with the people I’m related to. So, it’s kind of this weird feeling of leaving one family and going to another, obviously, this one is more important but it’s exciting Thanksgiving kind of takes on a whole new meaning for me now,” Kaplan said.

And at baggage claim, Merriwether Galloway is waiting on her twin sister to come down the stairway after a three-month visit to Spain.

“Normally it’s great to be altogether and celebrate a holiday but now we’re getting to celebrate all of this time that we were apart and now we’re together and get to just be happy.”