Passenger on flight from Charlotte to Baltimore opens emergency exit and jumps onto the ramp, AA says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A passenger who was on a flight from Charlotte to Baltimore opened the over-wing emergency exit and jumped onto the ramp during a canceled flight Thursday night, according to American Airlines.

The flight was AA flight 2396, a Boeing 737-800, with 172 passengers and six crew members onboard. After boarding was complete Thursday night, the flight from CLT to BWI was canceled due to severe weather restricting air traffic throughout the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, American said.

While waiting for the jet bridge to be repositioned, a passenger opened the aircraft emergency window, climbed onto the aircraft wing, and jumped down onto the ramp around 11:30 p.m., authorities said.

The person was detained by American Airlines team members before being placed into custody by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

“All other customers deplaned normally via jet bridge once the forward boarding door was reopened,” American said in a written statement on Friday.

The passenger involved in this incident has been charged with disorderly conduct, and has been placed on American’s internal refuse list pending further investigation, AA said.