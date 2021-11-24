Parking attendants: The unsung heroes of the holiday season

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — It’s estimated 32,000 travelers will pass through the Charlotte airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, and some might not notice the people who make it all come together.

At The Parking Spot near the Charlotte airport, Lisa, Lakisha, and Sharon danced to the company’s song. The moves come naturally, and so does the positive attitude.

To a traveler, the interaction with the parking crew might last a few seconds, a few minutes at max, but they remember you and they remember your stories.

“Everybody that comes in here is interesting,” said Lisa Parks. “Their stories or their background. Everybody,” she said.

But what about their stories?

“That’s a secret,” Parks said as she laughed.

Lakisha is a supervisor with dreams of moving up in the company.

“I don’t know what they’re going through, but my job is to make your travel easier.”

And Parks sends people off to the airport all day long, but she’s never been outside North or South Carolina.

“I’ve never flown,” she said. “That’s one of my goals in life is I want to fly.”

Parks has visualized what Las Vegas, California and Hawaii look like from the travelers passing through.

“The way they talk about it,” she said. “The pretty water, the scenery, the drinks, the warmth.”

She’s staying in town for the holidays, even working on Thanksgiving, bringing smiles and her contagious positive attitude to travelers during one of the most stressful times of the year.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” she shouted to a customer passing through.