Parker Academic Center on lockdown due to police activity nearby

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charles H. Parker Academic Center in Charlotte is on lockdown Thursday due to police activity in the area, the school’s principal said in a message to parents.

Principal Stephanie Range said there was no immediate danger to students and staff. Students will continue to remain in class.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn more about the police activity that prompted the lockdown.

CMPD said officers are responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.