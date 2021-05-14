Parents arrested in death of 1-year-old daughter in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The parents of a 1-year-old girl who died at the hospital in February have been arrested on charges of homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child.

Shaquanda Chalese Page, 28, and David White Jr., 26, both of Lancaster, were arrested Thursday, May 13. Both have been charged with homicide by child abuse and six counts of unlawful neglect.

At 9:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, officers were called to the 2400 block of Pardue Street in reference to an unconscious child. As officers got to the home, they found a 1-year-old baby girl unconscious and not breathing. Aid was rendered on-scene before the baby was rushed to MUSC Health-Lancaster where she was later pronounced dead.

The child’s death was investigated by the Lancaster Police Department, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Anyone with additional information on this crime is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171 or the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174.