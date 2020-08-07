Parent wants refund after martial arts studio defies state order to close

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – When a martial arts studio defied the governor’s order to close, a Charlotte mom asked for a refund. She did not feel safe sending her kids to practices that the state says are unsafe to hold.

She was denied.

“He said that it was my choice,” said Tiffany Doleman. “And I was choosing not to bring my children.”

Doleman is now mounting a fight against ATA Steele Creek, the martial arts studio her two young kids attended. Despite a state order to remain closed, the studio continues to hold indoor practices. Instructors, students and several parents watching inside, sitting close together, were observed not wearing masks.

In February, Doleman paid more than $1500 for a year’s worth of karate classes. The studio reopened in May, after closing for two months, but Doleman doesn’t “want to risk” anyone health’s. Since the state says it is not safe for studios like this to be open, she asked for a refund but ATA will not budge. Doleman says she was told she is ineligible for a refund and her account will not be frozen.

“Angry,” she said, describing how she felt. “Disheartened, too.”

Chief instructor Michael Esposito declined to comment.

FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant showed Doleman’s contract to Charlotte contract law attorney Walter Bowers.

“This issue regarding contracts and COVID-19 is a huge issue,” said Bowers, who notes this is an issue that is be discussed nationwide.

Bowers points to language in Doleman’s contract that says payments must be made unless “the services provided by School are materially impaired.”

“In this particular case, the business cannot perform because of legal reasons and also because of safety reasons,” said Bowers. So, it would be reasonable to conclude the consumer is certainly owed some type of a refund or some type of financial arrangement that would make them help.”

For consumers stuck in similar situations, Bowers says you have a couple options:

Talk to the business owner first and try to work out an agreement.

File a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office,

File a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

Go to small claims court.

“I believe there could be consequences, civilly as well as criminally,” Bowers said, “for any business that potentially try to enforce a consumer to do something that was deemed unlawful at this time.”

The BBB of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina received “quite a bit” of similar complaints in March related gyms and vacation rentals. Doleman filed a complaint. ATA responded noting its contract states the payment made is “non-refundable.”

“Basically, there isn’t a legal obligation for the business to do anything,” said BBB president Tom Bartholomy. “Consumers are invoking ‘force majeure’ of basically this is an act of God and therefore you should refund my money. The businesses counter by saying, ‘no this is an act of Roy Cooper.’”

Force Majeure clauses in contracts relate to an event “that cannot be reasonably anticipated or controlled.” The language is broad enough that it could include a pandemic, Bowers said. It has been used by businesses to justify employee layoffs and is expected to spark legal challenges.

“We would try to convince the business to keep the credit open-ended for as long as martial arts studios are ordered to remain closed,” Bartholomy said would be the BBB’s approach to handling the dispute. “This is what most gyms in the area have done.”

As for Doleman, she feels like she’s being punished for doing the right thing. She says she is paying the price, literally, to keep her kids home and safe.

“I do not think that’s fair,” she said. “At all.”