SOURCES: Local teacher fired for exposing students to COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Multiple sources, including a parent at Bradford Preparatory School in Charlotte, say a teacher was fired for exposing more than 20 children to COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, which was forwarded to FOX 46, it says the teacher no longer worked at the school as of August 11, 2021. FOX 46 found on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard on August 13, 2021, 25 children in grades kindergarten through sixth had to quarantine because of exposure at school.

It’s not clear if any of those children tested positive.

On the school’s website, it says the school started the process to become a charter school with the state back in 2012. The state-approved it and they opened to students in August 2014 as a K-8 with 465 students.

Bradford Prep’s charter agreement with the state called for adding a grade every year until they became a K-12 school in the 2018/2019 academic year.

