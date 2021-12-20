Company owned by Panthers’ Tepper buys land near Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – 4.6 acres of land is causing a major stir in a 300 sq. mile city. GT Real Estate Holdings LLC, a company owned by Panthers Owner David Tepper, has purchased a lot on Morehead Street, just blocks away from Bank of America Stadium and right across from Charlotte Pipe and Foundry.

The sale intensifies rumors of a new entertainment district and a possible new stadium. Charlotte City Council is expected to discuss rezoning the Pipe and Foundry property at their Monday meeting. Tepper has also had his sights set on the Pipe and Foundry, and it is rumored to be the site of the possible new stadium.

In between his new land acquisition and the current Panthers stadium live a lot of excited residents and business owners.

“I’m a big sports fan. I like being in the mix of things. I think it would make it a lot more exciting,” said Joseph Floyd, who lives in the condos adjacent to Tepper’s latest purchase.

Jeff Matchen is the owner of CLT Hub, a new venue that opened right in the middle of Bank of America Stadium and the lot Tepper purchased. He says the decision to open his business in its current location was no accident.

“Him buying pretty much the last parking lot there for stadium parking… I mean it’s an up-and-coming area. If anyone’s lived in Charlotte, they know that this is the next big thing,” said Matchen.

Questions about a possible new stadium have also been complicated by an unsuccessful Panthers season, but fans like Floyd believe Tepper is an ambitious team owner.

“I’d imagine one day he’d want a super bowl here and everything that goes along with that, so I think it’s a really good thing. Good for the city for sure,” said Floyd.