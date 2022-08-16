CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers and the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation have announced they will provide 25,000 backpacks along with school supplies in areas of need across the Carolinas.

“Ensuring that students have the basic resources they need for the classroom is critical for their confidence, development, and success,” said Panthers Owners David and Nicole Tepper. “We are proud to team up with our community partners to equip deserving students for a successful start to their school year.”

The areas in which the distributed supplies will focus on are Darlington County Schools, Lancaster County Schools, Cleveland County Schools, Cumberland County Schools, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, with each getting 5,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

The partnership includes Bank of America, John M. Belk Endowment, and Classroom Central.

A kickoff event is being held at South Carolina’s Lamar Spaulding Elementary School on Wednesday with another event scheduled for Hickory Grove Elementary in Charlotte on August 31st.