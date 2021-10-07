Pandemic Spending: Mecklenburg County residents spent more during COVID-19

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Throughout the pandemic, sales at Video Game World in Huntersville through the rough.

Maybe looking for something that will kind of bring them some joy in a time when it is a little tough some time,” store manager Zach Kuklinksi said. “We had quite a few people who definitely seemed to be spending more than their average what they had before.”

It’s a trend not just seen at the Huntersville shop.

In Mecklenburg County, residents spent $1 billion more in the last year and a half compared to pre-pandemic.

“We saw personal incomes go up dramatically over earned incomes in three quarters during the past 18 months, and those were driven by these checks,” Financial Economics professor at Belk College of Business John Connaughton said.

90% of Americans received three separate checks through 2020 and 2021.

At one point, the average family of four was receiving $6,000 in stimulus money.

“Maybe you go ahead and replace some major appliances, boom sales tax. Maybe you take a big vacation, even a bigger cut of sales tax. So, those kinds of things cannot be underestimated in terms of the amount of money that was pumped into the economy,” Connaughton said.

From February 2020 to July 2021, residents paid 2.7 billion in sales tax to Mecklenburg County. That’s 100 million dollars more compared to the 18 months leading up to lock down.

While inflation this year is contributing to the uptick, local businesses say no more stimulus checks have slowed down the rush.

“Business has still been good but we definitely aren’t seeing the crowds that we saw before,” Kuklinksi said.