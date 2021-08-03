Pandemic increases Airbnb unique home searches, including Charlotte’s ‘most requested’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Pent-up demand from the COVID-19 shutdown is driving more people to use services like Airbnb. Data released by Airbnb shows unique home searches have increased by 94% in 2021 compared to the same time in 2019.



Searches for certain types of unique homes – such as yurts, huts and farm stays – have increased by more than 10 times.



One of the unique places to stay is in the Queen City and it continues to draw locals and travelers from across the country. You’ll find the unique Airbnb tucked away in the Allen Hills Neighborhood, which is about a 10-minute drive from Uptown.

This isn’t just a “house” to stay in, it’s an oasis on the water, complete with a dock, kayaks, and stunning views. It’s a treehouse for grownups.

“It’s our little gem we call it,” said owner, Alyssa Foushee.

The treehouse isn’t the one you built in your backyard when you were a kid. This gem features the comforts of home, complete with a cozy bedroom. Within reach is a small farmhouse-style kitchen. Off the kitchen is a half bath, which leads to a private rain shower outside.

The most amazing space at the treehouse is outdoors. Double doors open up to a large deck with views of a tree canopy. You can nap the day away upstairs on the outdoor net or downstairs on the raised bed.

“You don’t feel like you’re in Charlotte and we didn’t want to change that and right now we are able to figure out ways to keep the land and build our tree houses,” said Foushee.

Airbnb leaders tell FOX 46 the property is the most “liked” Airbnb in Charlotte.



It’s so popular Alyssa Foushee and her husband plan to add two differently designed spaces on the more than 20-acre property and rent them out.

The amazingly popular outdoor oasis almost didn’t happen. The pandemic essentially closed Airbnb rentals for months, having a huge impact on the couple’s other rental properties.

“We saw cancelations left and right. It was heartbreaking. We created this business and everything and it just disappeared within hours,” said Foushee.

But the Charlotte treehouse property appeared at the right time, Construction finished in June 2020.

“Now, I mean people are going crazy. The inquiries are insane,” said Foushee.

The popularity explains why the space is booked every day until the end of the year. There are also already requests for stays in the first 3 months of 2022.

“It means a lot. It’s really exciting and it means a lot that we’ve created something that people want to stay at,” said Foushee.



The cost to stay varies depending on the day and time of year, but is typically $250 a night.



The plan for the two additional houses on the property is to separate them across the 20 acres so each treehouse will remain private.