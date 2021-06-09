Pandemic backlog means longer lines at Charlotte-area DMV sites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With the summer rolling in and a backlog of people needing services, the DMV says to be patient while it tries to get things back in balance. With lines expected to be longer than usual outside DMV locations, people are in a hurry to take care of business they couldn’t during the pandemic.

Moryas Chief is a truck driver dedicating the day to renewing his tag before it expires this month. He brought all his paperwork to avoid having to come back because offices are seeing people by appointment only.

“I’m prepared to stay ’til later in the day,” Chief said. “I got my checks here for payments, I got my insurance cards, you know, my cap cards with me. So I’m good to go.”

Officials say the summer is one of the busiest times of the year and with months of office closures and in-person services scaled back, it created a backlog. They normally see about 70,000 appointments a week across the state and say right now they’re prepping for a “usually high level of activity in the coming weeks.”

People waited in cars until they were allowed inside. FOX 46 found Chad Jackson sitting in his lawn chair waiting for his mom to complete her road test. He says they arrived around 10 a.m. Wednesday and the line was down the sidewalk. About four hours later she completed her test.

“She came up here one time and got turned around and they told her to make the appointment and to come back in,” Jackson said.

Officials say appointments are helping. More than 6,000 people across the state needed to take a road test but with increased staffing and hours, that number has dropped to the hundreds. Right now, eight offices statewide are conducting road tests, getting through about 10 people an hour at some locations, and say soon covid restrictions will be a thing of the past.

“I think anything that people need to get done up here. They better hurry up and go ahead and get it done. Because it’s only going to get worse,” Jackson said.

The DMV is urging people to put off any non-urgent appointments until after Labor Day. Officials are also suggesting people use the DMV online services as a resource as well. CMPD says they’re using discretion given the number of people who need to have their license and tags renewed but say you should make an appointment as soon as possible.

People FOX 46 spoke with said it took them about a month to make one.