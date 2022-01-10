Paid to Protect: Campus Crime Stoppers double payout to keep guns out of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Students can get paid to protect their school. CMPD Campus Crime Stoppers is doubling the payout to keep guns out of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

One West Charlotte High School student said it should work because there’s a part of the program that shouldn’t make students afraid to report crimes.

December 13, 2021 is the day Meinah Hines, a senior at West Charlotte High School, knew something had to be done.

“I was very shocked. I didn’t know how to react at first because I couldn’t believe that happened on my campus,” said Hines.

Hines takes pride in her school, West Charlotte High, so when students got in a fight over a book bag and one student fired off a shot outside the school, it was a defining moment for her.

“That just showed how serious it is,” said Hines. “We need to make a change. We need to do something.”

Police seized 23 guns from CMS campuses since school started in August. Hines is working with her fellow students to resolve conflicts before they escalate.

“They just use violence. That’s the first thing they go to. They don’t have that safe outlet,” said Hines.

Now, there’s a safe, anonymous way to report campus crimes, and the payout is double.

CMPD Campus Crime Stoppers is doubling the reward money, now offering $500 to anyone, including students, teachers, and even community members, who send in an anonymous tip about a gun on campus, if it leads to an arrest.

“If it’s anonymous, it’s like, ‘I can protect myself and I can protect a whole bunch of others and nobody will even know,” said Hines.

CMPD said they’ve already had two people get paid hundreds of dollars this school year. They gave detectives a tip, but what they didn’t give is their name, and it ended with police taking guns out of the hands of students.

“It definitely affects their (students’) ability to learn, having to look over their shoulder and wondering if anyone has a weapon at the school or intends to cause any type of damage, so it’s very disturbing,” said CMPD Detective Ricky Smith.

Hines believes the program will pay off.

“If there’s any fear, kids are going to want to tell somebody.”

Over the next month, CMPD is going to be making a big push to get the word out in schools about doubling the reward money. People can submit tips through CMPD Campus Crimestopper by calling the hotline at 704-334-1600, telling a school resource officer, submitting a tip through the P3 Tips app, or by going to charlottecrimestoppers.com.