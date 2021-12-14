TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-77 north to 485 Inner Loop

Local News

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

NCDOT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An overturned tractor-trailer is causing heavy backups Tuesday afternoon along Interstate-77 near Interstate-485, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, on I-77 near I-485 on mile marker 1, heading north in Mecklenburg County.

The ramp is closed at Exit 1B I-485, NCDOT said. The expected impact on traffic is high. The area is expected to reopen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No word on the extent of injuries at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories