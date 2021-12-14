TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-77 north to 485 Inner Loop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An overturned tractor-trailer is causing heavy backups Tuesday afternoon along Interstate-77 near Interstate-485, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, on I-77 near I-485 on mile marker 1, heading north in Mecklenburg County.

The ramp is closed at Exit 1B I-485, NCDOT said. The expected impact on traffic is high. The area is expected to reopen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No word on the extent of injuries at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.