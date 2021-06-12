OVERNIGHT: Man shot at lounge in N. Graham St. homicide investigation

A police tape marks the perimeter of a crime scene where a man was killed by gun fire in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 21, 2019. – Violence in Mexico, besieged by bloodthirsty drug cartels that also engage in fuel theft, extortion and kidnapping, reached a new record during the first quarter of 2019 with 8,493 murders, according to official figures released on the weekend of April 20-21. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was shot at a lounge overnight on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 4 a.m. at Mooney’s Lounge, which is in north Charlotte and up the street from Camp North End on Graham.

A man who had been shot at the lounge drove up the street to a fire station to seek help. He was transported to the Atrium Main. His condition is currently unknown.

Officers say the man attempted to drive up the street to the fir house for help, and crashed into the station’s garage door.

Victim services, operation command, CSI, and Medic were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.

This is the 47th homicide in Charlotte in 2021.