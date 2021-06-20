Overnight Homicide: Deadly shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte following a shooting that left one person dead, CMPD said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 2 a.m. near 1700 Eastcrest Drive in east Charlotte. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were both transported to the hospital, where one of those victims was later pronounced dead around 5 a.m.

CSI, Medic, operations command, victim services, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene.

No motive was given. no arrests have been mentioned, and this remains an active investigation.

This is the city’s 49th homicide of 2021.