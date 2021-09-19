Man killed during an overnight armed robbery near Spectrum Center: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead following an overnight armed robbery in Uptown, CMPD said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding an armed robbery around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 200 N. Caldwell Street. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

CSI, operations command, the DA’s Office, and victim services were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no suspect at this time, however, CMPD and this remains an active investigation.

This is the 70th homicide of the year in Charlotte.