Overcrowding in Cornelius prompts town board to temporarily pause residential development

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Cornelius Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to hit the pause button on residential development for the next 9-12 months. They say they want to use that time to update their land use plan and hopefully alleviate some of the traffic congestion the town is experiencing.

The vote happened during the first meeting of the town’s newly elected board, many of whom ran on the promise of addressing Cornelius’ major growth problem.

Mayor Woody Washam says there isn’t much land left to develop in Cornelius, so he wants to make sure the town develops it in the smartest way possible. Town board will rely heavily on public input to update their current land use plan.

In the past decade, Cornelius has had more than 8,000 people move to the town, increasing the population by 36%.

“We do have a lot of folks that want to be part of our community. They want to come to our community, they want to develop in our community, and I’m proud of their desire to do that. But we’ve got to do it in a managed and balanced way,” said Washam.

People in Cornelius are concerned that the town’s rapid residential growth has put a major strain on infrastructure. While road improvements are in the pipeline, they aren’t happening fast enough to keep up with development.

“We have 13 road projects that are actively on their way to our town. They’ve been approved, they’ve been funded, but they’re not here yet,” said Washam.

Washam says those projects will happen over the next 5-7 years.

Residents like Matt Spear, who has lived in Cornelius for the past year and a half, are completely on board with taking a time-out regarding residential development.

“I do know a lot of people in my neighborhood on the Facebook page [who] complain. They’ve been here longer than I have. [They] have seen accelerated growth past what they expected,” said Spear.

The new resolution says town board will disapprove residential projects with 10 units or more for the next nine to twelve months, or until they’ve completed their updated land use plan. They are still welcoming commercial development.