‘Over capacity.’ Stray dogs crammed into CMPD’s Animal Care & Control Shelter, seeking adopters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Stray dogs are taking over the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care and Control Shelter.

The problem is so bad, that the shelter is seeking the public’s assistance in giving these pups a forever home.

The shelter always tends to see a lot of strays brought in during the summer months, but last Thursday it was overrun beyond capacity. The public is really stepping up to try to help.

“These are all stray animals that came in,” said Julia Conner. “The dogs are still coming in, and we still need help.”

Furry friends with friendly faces are packing into CMPD’s Animal Care and Control Shelter.

“Over the summer, we are generally very busy,” said Conner. “Some with surrenders, but mainly strays.”

The shelter reached max capacity for canines last week, prompting a post to the public asking for assistance.

“We had about 160 dogs in kennels when we got full and that was on Thursday,” Conner said. “That’s over capacity.”

“We saw online they had an influx of puppies,” said Kayla Alford, who came to look at the pups. “And the shelter needed dogs to be adopted or fostered.”

Dog lovers like Kayla Alford, with a special place in her heart for these pups, came running to the rescue.

“We came with the intent to foster, but we ended up adopting because they’re so cute and there are so many of them,” said Alford. “And they need a home to get out of here.”

With around 66 animals having been adopted between Friday and Sunday, the shelter still needs help,

“As of today, we are way better off than we were– and that’s thanks to the community stepping up and helping out,” Conner said. “But we aren’t out of the woods yet because we aren’t at the end of the year and we still need adoptions and foster parents.”

“It was heartbreaking walking through seeing the sad dogs that need homes,” said Alford.

There was a long line of people at the shelter Monday, hoping to leave with a new life-long friendship.

“We came and adopted two dogs,” said Alford. “We didn’t intend to, but we did.”

Staff members don’t believe the influx is related at all to the COVID-19 pandemic and surrendering of pets, but rather the increase in strays being brought in. Through the end of September, adoptions for cats and dogs four months and older are free with monetary donations.