Over 70% of Charlotte gas stations out of fuel as pipeline shutdown continues into day 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gas stations across the Carolinas are running dry as drivers continue lining up for fuel amid the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

24.8% of stations in North Carolina are reportedly empty, according to Gas Buddy, including 71% in Charlotte, 72% in Raleigh and 78% of the Greenville, Spartanburg, Asheville and Anderson areas.

Over 1,000 gas stations across the Southeast are reportedly running out of fuel, according to an Associated Press report, as the shutdown by a gang of hackers known as “DarkSide” continues into its fifth day.

The Colonial Pipeline, a major fuel pipeline that delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was struck by a cyberattack last Friday.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that a large part of the pipeline resumed operation manually late Monday. Colonial has said it anticipated restoring most of its normal operation by the end of this week.

Transportation experts are advising drivers not to “panic buy” gas, saying that rushing to fill up creates a further strain on the current supply.

“It’s hard to tell people, ‘Don’t run out and get gas,’ but guess what? There’s going to be shortages, and gas prices are going up,” said AAA Spokesperson Tiffany Wright.

Officials encourage only buying the gas that you need.